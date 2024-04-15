Adam Bonaa condemns GAF's retaliation threat over Tema New Town killings

Adam Bonaa, Security analyst

Security analyst Dr. Adam Bonaa has strongly criticized the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) for their statement threatening retaliation against individuals attacking military installations.

This statement comes in the wake of the deaths of two individuals by the Navy in Tema New Town during the Kpejoo Festival, with three others, including a Navy officer, sustaining injuries during a confrontation between the youth and Navy personnel.



According to reports, live ammunition was fired into the crowd, resulting in the tragic deaths of two people.



GAF justified their actions, stating that they were in response to attacks on the Tema Naval base by the mob and warning of further retaliation if there are any more attacks on military installations or personnel.



Dr. Bonaa, speaking on the morning Starr on Starr News, expressed his dismay at the deaths, emphasizing that they could have been avoided. He pointed out the lack of accountability in similar incidents in the past, which he believes is contributing to the recurrence of abuse by the military.

He criticized the GAF's statement, stating that it lacked a sense of remorse or accountability.



Dr. Bonaa further highlighted the need for consequences for military personnel who abuse their power, citing incidents such as the one in Ejura and the beating of civilians in Wa over a lost phone, where no one has been punished.



"I am appalled, I am not happy about what is happening. If a military officer knows that if he abuses you he’s going to be punished, that military officer will be careful, that officer will not like to take the laws into his hands," Dr. Bonaa said.



He emphasized the importance of holding individuals accountable for their actions, especially those in positions of power, to prevent further incidents of abuse and ensure that civilians can live peacefully alongside the military.