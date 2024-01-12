Adansi Traditional Council honours Catherine Appiah-Pinkrah

Catherine Appiah-Pinkrah is now the Executive Director for the Complementary Education Agency

The newly appointed Executive Director for the Complementary Education Agency (CEA), Catherine Appiah-Pinkrah, was honoured by the Adansi Traditional Council in the Ashanti Region.

She was presented with a Kente Cloth and traditional sandals designed with the colours of Adansi Traditional Council as well as a plaque that commended her for her support towards the development of communities in the Adansi area.



The maiden award instituted by the Adansihene and President of the Adansi Traditional Council, Opagyakotwere Bonsra Afriyie II is aimed at honouring people who have supported the Adansi Traditional Council in diverse ways over the years.



The award ceremony was part of activities marking the first Akwasidae for the chiefs and people of Adansi in the Ashanti Region.



Another businessman operating in the Adansi enclave, Alex Fiifi Hanson was also presented with a similar award.

The Adansihene praised the two award recipient for their support towards the welfare and development of the area.



Again, he indicated that the various support by the two individuals had brought much relief to the people and urged others to emulate their efforts towards the development of the Adansi area.



Mrs. Appiah-Pinkrah, who is a native of Adansi, on her part, thanked the Chiefs and people for the honour and pledged to work extra hard to get more support from the people.