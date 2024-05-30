Adeiso: Students abandon school to hunt for lizards to sell to ritualists

The students, driven by their parents' financial struggles, find this activity lucrative

In Adeiso, Upper West District, Eastern Region, basic school students have abandoned their studies to hunt for red-headed male lizards, which are in high demand.

A reporter from Rainbow Radio 86.5FM revealed that the students sell these lizards for GHC 20 each to buyers who use them in money rituals and black magic intended to attract financial success and woo girls.



They use sticks or stones to catch the lizards and sell them to ritualists, choosing this over attending school to meet their needs.



