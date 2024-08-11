Adidokpui residents appeal for potable, accessible water

The community is facing health issues like diarrhea due to contaminated water

Source: GNA

Residents of Adidokpui, a farming community in Ghana's Volta Region, are urgently appealing for assistance in securing potable water.

The community's 313 inhabitants rely on the distant Kplikpa Stream, which often dries up, forcing them to buy sachet water or travel up to 9 km to other water sources.



This lack of accessible water affects students' academic performance, as they must walk long distances to fetch water and attend school, leaving them exhausted.

The community, facing health issues like diarrhea due to contaminated water, is appealing to NGOs and the local district assembly for a mechanized water system to alleviate their struggles.



