Adoagyiri Zongo Chiefs reaffirm loyalty to Okyeman and Okyenhene

Adoagyiri zongo chiefs call on Okyehene

Chief Bashiru Salifu Mamman Taylor, representing the chiefs of Adoagyiri Zongo in the Eastern Region, reiterated their unwavering support for Okyeman and Okyenhene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin.

During a visit to the Ofori Panin Fie at Kyebi, Chief Mamman Taylor emphasized the longstanding historical ties between the Zongo community and the Ofori Panin Fie, dating back generations.



He clarified that the Zongo chiefs have refrained from engaging in controversies regarding Adoagyiri's allegiance, emphasizing their commitment to truth and their historical association with the Ofori Panin Fie.

In response, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin praised the Zongo chiefs for their honesty and expressed disappointment in the handling of the Adoagyiri dispute by the Ghana Police Service.



He affirmed Okyeman's ownership of Adoagyiri and hinted at potential legal action to resolve the matter definitively.