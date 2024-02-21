Adomako Kissi supports potential Majority leadership changes

Dickson Adomako Kissi

Dickson Adomako Kissi, the Member of Parliament for Anyaa Sowutuom, has expressed openness to potential leadership changes within the majority caucus.

His statement follows the dismissal by Joseph Osei Owusu, the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament and Member of Parliament for Bekwai, of reports suggesting an imminent change in majority leadership.



In an interview on Citi FM, Mr. Kissi conveyed that the majority caucus would be receptive to alterations, subject to discussions with the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) or the government.



He endorsed the idea of a reshuffle, emphasizing its potential to showcase the capabilities of others and provide a diverse set of strengths for the government's relaunch.

“I am very much in support of reshuffle. I have been in support of it for close to two years. I am of the opinion that when we do reshuffle, it gives other people the opportunity to exhibit what they know and their talents," Mr. Kissi stated.



He acknowledged that opinions within the majority may vary, but when decisions are made collectively during caucus discussions, members will align with those decisions.



Mr. Kissi expressed readiness to collaborate with the leadership of the party and government to determine the way forward, stating, “We will be in support of whatever will be the interest of the party.”