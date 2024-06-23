News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers

Menu
News
0

Afari Military Hospital: Contractor fully paid, government expects handing over by August

Afari Millitary Hosp.png The hospital is one of nine hospitals Euroget is constructing in Ghana

Sun, 23 Jun 2024 Source: www.asaaseradio.com

The government has fully paid Euroget De-Invest, the company constructing the 500-bed Afari Military Hospital in the Ashanti Region.

The contractor is expected to complete and hand over the hospital by the end of August 2024.

Despite prior delays due to outstanding payments, the government, particularly President Akufo-Addo, has emphasized the importance of the project's timely completion.

The hospital, featuring 50 buildings and advanced medical facilities, is one of nine hospitals Euroget is constructing in Ghana.

Read full article

Source: www.asaaseradio.com