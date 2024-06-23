Afari Military Hospital: Contractor fully paid, government expects handing over by August

The hospital is one of nine hospitals Euroget is constructing in Ghana

The government has fully paid Euroget De-Invest, the company constructing the 500-bed Afari Military Hospital in the Ashanti Region.

The contractor is expected to complete and hand over the hospital by the end of August 2024.



Despite prior delays due to outstanding payments, the government, particularly President Akufo-Addo, has emphasized the importance of the project's timely completion.

The hospital, featuring 50 buildings and advanced medical facilities, is one of nine hospitals Euroget is constructing in Ghana.



