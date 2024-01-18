Afoko chooses new jury; pleads not guilty to murder of NPP chair for 3rd time

Suspect, Gregory Afoko

Gregory Afoko who is facing retrial for the murder of the late New Patriotic Party’s Upper East Regional Chairman Adams Mahama following a hung jury has selected his new set of jury for the third time in 9 years.

This was after Afoko, charged with conspiracy for murder and murder pleaded not guilty to the two counts on Thursday, January 18, 2024.



Asabke Alangde, who was earlier found guilty of conspiracy and consequently sentenced to death, also pleaded not guilty to murder as the two face retrial.



This is the third time Afoko who has been in lawful custody since May 21, 2015, when he was first arrested – has responded to the charges after his first and second took place in 2016 and 2019 respectively.



EIB Network’s Legal Affairs Correspondent, Murtala Inusah, reports that the new set of jury selected by the accused persons comprised four men and three women while rejecting three in the run-up to choosing the seven.



Justice Marie-Louise Simmons, the trial judge has fixed February 2 for Case Management Conference and for the parties also to address the jury.



The Court together with the jury also agreed on a series of dates with the prosecution expected to call their first witness on February 26, 2024, bearing any unforeseen circumstances.



The prosecution led by Marina Appiah Opare said they are relying on all their 16 previous witnesses as well as all processes about the case.



April 27 Hung jury

On April 27, this year, the jury returned a 4-3 verdict for Gregory Afoko on conspiracy and murder over the alleged acid incident which led to the death of New Patriotic Party’s Upper East Regional Chairman, Adams Mahama.



While Asabke who was convicted and sentenced to death for conspiracy after the jury delivered a guilty verdict, also had a 4-3 verdict for murder.



The decision of the jury on April 27 led to a Hung Jury, with the then trial judge, Justice Afua Merley Wood who presided with additional responsibility as a Court of Appeal judge – now retired, ordering a retrial.



Since April 27, 2023, Afoko has had two applications for bail refused – one at the Criminal Court 2 in June and the other at the Human Rights Division on October 9.



Asabke though had a 4-3 verdict in his favour for murder, was unanimously found guilty of conspiracy and had since been sentenced to death.



The two have been held responsible for the death of New Patriotic Party’s Upper East Regional Chairman Alhaji Adams Mahama who suffered severe bodily injuries after a substance suspected to be acid was allegedly poured on him in front of his house in Bolgatanga on May 20, 2015.



He later died from the injuries at the Bolgatanga General Hospital.



First & second trial

The first trial of Afoko started in 2016 and was nearing completion after the prosecution and the defence had closed their cases.



But, the proceedings of Justice L. L. Mensah following the arrest of the second accused person, were terminated on January 28, 2019



On July 17, 2019, the second trial began before Justice Merley Afua Wood following the arrest of the second accused earlier who has since retired as Justice of the Court of Appeal.



Following the Hung Jury, the case has been assigned to Justice Marie-Louise Simmons for a fresh start.



Brief facts



The brief facts of the case were that on May 14, 2015, Gregory’s brother, Paul Afoko, and Kwabena Agyepong, then national chairman and general secretary, respectively, of the NPP arrived in Bolgatanga for a meeting.



It stated that the deceased, organised some thugs to violently attack the two, scuttling the planned meeting at the Azumsolon Guest House, for campaigning against the flag bearer, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and also not notifying him of the meeting.



The situation, according to the prosecution, was later brought under control by the police, adding that the accused, who was then upset, confronted Mahama but was chased out by thugs.

Another group



It also noted that Gregory and Asabke formed another youth group in their bid to protect persons perceived to be against Nana Akufo-Addo.



It said the accused persons held a series of meetings with the youth and on May 20, 2015, they laid ambush at Mahama’s residence with a substance suspected to be acid.



The deceased returned home around 11:10 p.m. in his pick-up vehicle, with registration number NR 761 – 14, and immediately he parked the vehicle in front of his house, the suspects went close and signalled him to roll down the glass.



The deceased identified the suspects to be party members and rolled down the glass to talk to them.



Suddenly, the suspects poured the substance suspected to be acid on his head, face and other parts of his body and fled on a motorbike.



‘The deceased started screaming for help and his wife, Hajia Zenabu Adams, went to his aid and managed to bring him out of the vehicle, the prosecution added.



Injuries

According to the prosecution, Mahama’s wife also sustained burns on the right side of her chest and breast while assisting her husband.



It said when she enquired about what had happened to her husband, he told her Gregory and Asabke had attacked him.



Mahama died while being airlifted to Accra for treatment.



Gregory, who was later picked up, led the police to Asabke’s father’s house.



The police later located Asabke’s house but he had then absconded with his wife, abandoning their baby in the process.



A post-mortem report on Mahama said he died of shocked lungs and extensive acid burns.