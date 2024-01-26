Africa must go beyond rhetoric, focus on actionable plans – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Source: GNA

President Nana Akufo-Addo has encouraged Africa to go beyond rhetoric and dialogue to develop concrete strategies for transformative change.

These dialogues must critically examine the private sector’s obligations and expectations, as well as demand the same from the governmental sector, to achieve the desired Africa.



They must be representative of all sectors needed to bring prosperity, ensuring that the growth targets that area attained are sustainable, irrespective of future global challenges.



President Nana Akufo-Addo was speaking at the opening second edition of the Africa Prosperity Dialogues 2024, at the Peduase Lodge, in the Eastern Region.



He stated that the conversations should focus heavily on the development of sustainable farming practices.



This must be complemented with targeted investment and infrastructure for innovation and technology, especially in agribusiness and industry that boost production.

The President emphasized the importance of ensuring the agriculture sector’s resilience in the face of global challenges and climate change.



“I am encouraged that Africa now has a private sector that is ready, deliberate and eager to see to the 60-year-old dream of a united Africa manifest,” he noted.



To unlock the full potential of trade for prosperity, the President stated that it was important to prioritise efficient transport and logistics infrastructure, and expedite trade processes.



Furthermore, stakeholders should strive diligently to promote cross-border transactions without relying on foreign currencies.



He emphasised the importance of facilitating the free movement of people, products, and services across the continent, as outlined in the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA).

The President hailed the African Prosperity Dialogues as a worthwhile endeavour that aimed to promote understanding, dialogue, and commitment to achieving the AFCFTA’s goals.



He applauded the organisers for their efforts in bringing together the high-profile resource persons and stakeholders, saying, “This will leave no one in doubt that this is a project that requires all the support we can muster.”



“The Network provides a unique platform dedicated to mobilising Africa’s energetic private sector to own and drive the fulfilment of the promises that the AFCFTA presents,” he said.



President Akufo-Addo urged participants to work hard to achieve the goals of the programme, citing the continent’s ability to industrialize, add value to raw materials, and invest in social, digital, economic, and physical infrastructure.



Mr. Joaquim Alberto Chissano, former President of Mozambique and Chairperson of the Africa Forum pointed out that the continent’s leaders needed to get together to discuss and find solutions to the development challenges hindering Africa’s growth.

Mr. Njack Kane, acting Chief Executive Officer of the Africa Prosperity Network Secretariat, stated that the programme’s strategic objectives included facilitating comprehensive dialogue, promoting regional integration, prioritising inclusiveness, and providing a platform for sharing best practices.



The summit will feature thematic roundtable discussions, high-level sessions, and a Presidential Gala Dinner, culminating in a High-level Presidential Dialogue session.



Mr. Wamkele Mene, the Secretary-General of AFCFTA, urged private businesses to take advantage of the opportunities offered under the initiative to expand their businesses.



The three-day programme, being held on the theme: “Delivering Prosperity in Africa; Produce, Add Value, Trade”, aims to address key issues hindering Africa’s progress and chart a course towards a more prosperous and inclusive future.