Africa’s richest man says he doesn’t own a home outside Nigeria

Aliko Dangote said he would not be able to focus on his business if he owned houses around the world

Source: BBC

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, has revealed that he only owns two houses, one in Kano and one in Lagos, and rents when in Abuja.

Despite being listed by Forbes as Africa's richest man for 13 consecutive years with a net worth of $13.9 billion, Dangote’s disclosure surprised many, given the opulent lifestyles of Nigeria's elite.



He explained his choice as a commitment to focusing on Nigeria’s industrialization. His comments sparked reactions on social media, with some praising his business decision.

Public affairs analyst Sani Bala lauded Dangote for setting a good example by reinvesting in his business rather than accumulating properties abroad.



Read full article