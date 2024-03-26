African Games 2023: Volunteers clash with officials over unpaid allowances

The 13th African Games ended on March 23

Source: CNR

The conclusion of the 13th African Games has led to a dramatic scene unfolding at the hostel housing volunteers as they engaged in a dispute with officials over their allowances.

The volunteers allege that officials have withheld their allowances of GHC2,000 each, in addition to their promised transport fare of GHC500 each.



They claimed that officials forcibly evacuated them from their hostels, prompting them to depart for their respective homes.



Expressing their grievances, one volunteer stated, “We the Volunteers for the 13th AFRICAN GAMES have been denied our due including TNT and are being forced to leave the Hostels immediately.”



He explained, “The agreement was that we would be paid GHC2,500, GHC500 for TNT and GHC2,000 as allowance or appreciation package. They came to address us yesterday Monday, March 25, and even promised that we were going to be given the money before noon today Tuesday, March 26. Only to send a statement asking us to leave the various Hostels.”



Despite assurances from officials, they were informed to vacate the hostels without receiving their due compensation.



Confirming the incident to citinewsroom.com, one of the volunteers who want to remain anonymous, “We have been denied our allowances, the situation here is sad. Colleagues are disappointed. The quality of food they gave to was nothing to write home about. Where will we get money to return to our homes.”

He added, “A police officer stationed at Pentagon hostel fired gun shot.”



He lashed out at officials for refusing to “manage their expectations, so that they don’t get disappointed.”



The volunteers claim that they were organized into various units such as Protocol and Ceremonies, Transport, Accreditation, Accommodation, Janitorial, Crowd control, Medical, Logistics and Supply, Games Venue, Catering, and Language Liaison, among others.



Notably, Protocol and Ceremonies volunteers, including Flag Bearers, Placard Bearers, and Marshals, played significant roles during the opening ceremony.



The terms of their contract fell under the purview of the Local Organising Committee (LOC).