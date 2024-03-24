African citizens would prefer colonial masters over local leaders in elections - Obiri Boahen

Nana Obiri Boahen

Former Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Lawyer Obiri Boahen, has voiced his disillusionment with African leadership, suggesting that if elections were held across the continent today, the majority of Africans would opt for their former colonial rulers over their current leaders.

In an interview on Wontumi TV's "State of Ghana Show," Lawyer Obiri Boahen expressed deep-seated frustration with the state of governance in Africa, pointing to widespread disappointment and dissatisfaction among citizens.



According to Boahen, this sentiment stems from the failure of African politicians, intellectuals, statesmen, and academicians to effectively address the needs and aspirations of the people they serve.



Boahen's stark assessment underscored a profound loss of confidence in African leadership, with many citizens feeling let down by their elected officials. He lamented the mismanagement of state resources and the unfulfilled promises made by leaders upon assuming power.



Using Ghana as a case study, Boahen highlighted the country's decline in economic prosperity compared to other nations. He noted that Ghana's per capita income was once higher than that of countries like South Korea, India, and Holland. However, in recent years, these reference countries have surpassed Ghana in terms of economic development and standards of living.

The lawyer's remarks struck a chord with many who share similar sentiments about the state of governance in Africa. Boahen's critique resonated with those who have witnessed the persistent challenges facing the continent, including corruption, nepotism, and the failure to provide essential services to citizens.



Despite his grim assessment of African leadership, Boahen remains hopeful that change is possible. He called on African leaders to prioritize the interests of their citizens and to fulfill the promises made during election campaigns. Boahen emphasized the need for accountability and transparency in governance, urging leaders to work towards the betterment of their respective countries.



As the conversation surrounding African leadership continues, Boahen's comments serve as a reminder of the pressing need for reform and transformation in the continent's governance structures. Whether his words will spark meaningful change remains to be seen, but they have undoubtedly ignited a crucial conversation about the future of African leadership.