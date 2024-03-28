Afrifa-Mensah defends integrity, denies financial influence from politicians

Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah

Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah, a journalist with Angel FM/TV, has openly challenged any Ghanaian politician to prove that he has been financially influenced to pursue an agenda against any political party in the country.

Afrifa-Mensah emphasized his independence as a journalist, stating that while he received financial support from Julius Deborah for his media work, he has never taken money to promote any political agenda.



He recounted an encounter with a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) who advised him to align with either the NDC or the New Patriotic Party (NPP), likening it to choosing between driving left or right to avoid an accident.



Despite aligning with the NPP, Afrifa-Mensah asserted his commitment to unbiased journalism by criticizing the party when necessary, demonstrating his dedication to truthful reporting devoid of financial influence.

Afrifa-Mensah's stance underscores the importance of journalistic integrity and impartiality, highlighting the need for journalists to remain independent in their reporting regardless of external pressures.



