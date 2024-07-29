Afua Asantewaa Aduonum enstooled as Nkosouhemaa of Breman Essiam

Nana Afua Asantewaa Anomatewaa I

Renowned Guinness World Records Singathon contender Afua Asantewaa O Aduonum has been honored as the Nkosouhemaa (Queen Mother of Development) of Breman Essiam, taking the stool name Nana Afua Asantewaa Anomatewaa I.

The vibrant enstoolment ceremony, attended by dignitaries and locals, highlights her commitment to spearheading development projects in the Central Region.



Her global recognition has brought attention to her talents and dedication to promoting Ghanaian culture.

In her acceptance speech, she emphasized focusing on education, healthcare, and infrastructure, marking a significant milestone for Breman Essiam’s growth and prosperity.



