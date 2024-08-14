Agenda 111: It’s shameful Mahama wants to nurture a pregnancy he has no responsibility for – Info Minister

John Dramani Mahama

Information Minister Fatimatu Abubakar has questioned former President John Mahama's commitment to completing the Agenda 111 hospital projects initiated by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Abubakar pointed out that Mahama previously criticized the initiative as overly ambitious and unrealistic, raising doubts about his sincerity in promising to complete it.



She also used a metaphor to emphasize her skepticism, asking if Mahama, who dismissed the project initially, is now positioning himself as its advocate.

This statement highlights the ongoing political tension and scrutiny surrounding the Agenda 111 projects as a key issue in the 2024 elections.



Read full article