Aggrieved clients of Gold Coast Fund Management set June 30 deadline for fund release

Aggrieved Goldcoast customers

Aggrieved clients of the collapsed Gold Coast Fund Management have issued a deadline to the government, demanding the release of their trapped funds by June 30, 2024.

With over 50,000 investors affected by the company's license revocation in November 2019, clients have faced years of financial uncertainty, awaiting the promised reimbursement of their investments.



Despite assurances from authorities, including promises to repay clients, the aggrieved customers remain frustrated by the lack of action, questioning why their funds have not been restored after nearly five years.

At a press conference in Kumasi, the group's convener, Charles Nyame, emphasized the urgency of their demand, stating that the return of every penny, along with appropriate interest, is essential to address the significant impact on their lives.



The group warned that their voting decisions in the upcoming December 7 presidential election would heavily depend on the government's response to their grievances, indicating a potential shift in support away from the ruling New Patriotic Party if their demands are not met before the specified deadline.