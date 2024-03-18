Aglow International holds intercessory prayers for Ghana's development

The prayer session commenced at 7 a.m. and saw participants praying for God's mercies upon Ghana

Aglow International demonstrated its faith and patriotism through a fervent display of prayer last Saturday, as hundreds of members gathered for the group's monthly intercessory prayers dedicated to Ghana's development.

Held under the theme "Exposed: For everything that is hidden in Ghana will eventually be brought into the open" (Mark 4 verse 22), the four-hour prayer session attracted patrons adorned in the country's colors, converging at the Black Star Square in Accra to seek God's intervention.



The prayer session commenced at 7 a.m. and saw participants praying for God's mercies and favor upon Ghana as it marked its 67th anniversary.



Amidst the sounds of vuvuzelas, whistles, and hoisted national flags, prayers were offered for various sectors of the nation, including the executive, legislature, judiciary, media, opposition, and all segments of the economy, particularly the energy sector.



Additionally, prayers were said for a transparent and peaceful conduct of the upcoming general election in December.

Leading the congregation in prayer and worship, Gifty Afenyi-Dadzie, the National Prayer Director of Aglow International, emphasized the importance of gratitude and continuous prayer for the nation's development.



Expressing thanksgiving for the preservation of peace, unity, and stability in Ghana, especially throughout the first quarter of the year, she encouraged attendees to appreciate God's faithfulness and kindness towards the nation.



Mrs. Afenyi-Dadzie highlighted the need for ongoing prayers to expose individuals whose actions hinder the progress of the country, referencing Psalm 11:3. She urged the congregation to intercede for the nation, particularly against threats of terrorism and the activities of vigilante groups, which pose significant security challenges.



Emphasizing the importance of prayer in addressing national issues, she called for collective efforts to ensure Ghana's continued development and prosperity as it celebrates its 67th anniversary.