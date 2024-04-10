Agogo Presby hospital celebrates zero maternal mortality in 2023, credits safecare initiatives

Agogo Presbyterian Hospital

The Presbyterian Hospital in Agogo, located in the Ashanti region, has achieved a groundbreaking feat in maternal healthcare by reporting zero maternal mortality throughout the entirety of 2023.

This remarkable milestone is attributed to the hospital's dedicated adherence to SafeCare quality improvement strategies, coupled with strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing maternal well-being.



In a significant testament to its commitment to excellence, the hospital witnessed the safe delivery of over 2,000 mothers during the past year, underscoring the transformative impact of SafeCare interventions on maternal health outcomes.



During a ceremony commemorating this achievement, the General Manager of the Agogo Presby Hospital, Rev. Ezekiel Amadu Daribi, praised the pivotal role played by internationally accredited SafeCare protocols in realizing this milestone.

Reverend Ezekiel Amadu Daribi highlighted the collaborative efforts of the maternal health audit team and hospital management in implementing strategies to improve response times for peripheral facilities, ensuring timely referrals to the Agogo hospital.



Furthermore, the hospital's success is attributed to the support received from PharmAccess' SafeCare and Med4All programs, which facilitated access to quality medications and adherence to international standards of care.