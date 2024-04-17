Agona Kwanyarko youth clash over unpaid GH¢500 debt

Some residents of Agona Kwanyarko

A clash between youth groups from Agona Kwanyarko Zongo and Agona Fawomaye erupted over an unpaid GH¢500 debt, resulting in three injuries and property damage.

The dispute stemmed from a transaction where Yaw Baah, a resident of Agona Fawomaye, purchased a tree from Kofi Annan for GH¢900, only to later discover another party had also bought the same tree.



Despite receiving only GH¢400 of the owed GH¢900 from Kofi Annan, tensions escalated when Kofi Annan failed to pay the remaining GH¢500.

The conflict escalated when demands for payment were rejected, leading to violence involving weapons and property destruction.



Residents are apprehensive about potential retaliation, prompting calls for peace from local authorities. Despite injuries sustained, no arrests have been made, with injured individuals currently receiving medical attention.