News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers

Menu
News
0

Agric Minister not willing to back-off from purchase of 60% SSNIT stake in hotels

Bryan Acheampong Snit.png Bryan Acheampong

Mon, 17 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu, criticized Agriculture Minister Bryan Acheampong for persisting in buying SSNIT's 60% stake in four hotels, despite constitutional concerns and public outcry, primenewsghana.com reports.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live