“Agyapadeɛ” document: Okyenhene sues Hopeson Adorye and Media General for GHC10 Million

Daniel Marfo Ofori-Atta, Secretary to the Okyenhene, has filed a GHC10 million defamation suit against Hopeson Adorye and Media General, alleging that Adorye's comments on Onua TV on July 26, 2024, falsely implicated him in authoring a controversial document called "Agyapade."

Ofori-Atta claims that Adorye's statements were defamatory, suggesting he was involved in illegal activities related to mining.

He seeks a court declaration that Adorye’s comments were defamatory, damages of GHC10 million, a public apology, and a permanent injunction against further defamatory statements.



