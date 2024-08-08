Agyapadie: NDC challenges Okyehene to report matter to police

Victor Smith

The NDC has challenged Okyehene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin to take legal action regarding the controversial "Agyapadie" document.

The Okyehene recently dismissed the document as false and intended to incite hatred against the Ofori Panin household and Akyem people.



However, Victor Smith, a former High Commissioner, insists that merely denying the document's validity is insufficient. He urges the Okyehene to report the matter to the police for a thorough investigation to protect his reputation and that of the Akyem people.

Smith also criticized the document as treasonous, alleging it outlines a plot by certain Akyem individuals to capture state power. He advised Asantes, traditionally aligned with the NPP, to reconsider their support, claiming the document reflects an attempt by the Ofori Panin Fie to dominate Ghana.



