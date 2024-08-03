'Agyapadie' document: I will hold Akufo-Addo and his family accountable – Mahama

The 2024 Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has issued a strong statement regarding the contentious ‘Agyapadie’ document, promising to hold President Akufo-Addo and his government accountable.

Mahama's comments have intensified the political discourse surrounding the document as the nation approaches the general elections.



The 'Agyapadie' document, which allegedly outlines a strategic plan for a particular 'family' or 'clan' to dominate various sectors of Ghanaian society, has been circulating widely.



The 38-page document, although lacking a known author, features prominent figures such as the Okyenhene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin, President Nana Akufo-Addo, and his late father.



Its resurfacing has sparked a renewed debate about its implications and authenticity.



Mahama, speaking during his campaign tour of the Upper East Region at the Bawku Naba's palace, criticized the current administration for implementing the strategies outlined in the document, regardless of its alleged fabrication.

"We need to hold this government accountable for the hardships that they’ve subjected Ghana to," Mahama stated.



"For the State capture that they’ve implemented in Ghana over the last eight years. Buying State property, buying all the government lands, and amassing wealth for themselves," he added.



Despite the governing New Patriotic Party's (NPP) efforts to discredit the document, labeling it a political ploy by their opponents, Mahama insisted that the real issue lies in its execution.



"Recently there was a document called ‘Agyapadie’ and they said it’s fabricated. But even if it’s fabricated, the implementation is not fabricated because everything that is written in that document has been implemented," he stressed.



Mahama further argued that the document's predictive accuracy, if indeed fabricated, speaks to a deeper truth about the administration's actions.

"If really somebody sat and fabricated that document, then the person can really read the minds of people because how they could have written that document and read the minds of Akufo-Addo and his family that this is what they were going to do, then that person is a proper creative writer because everything in that document has been implemented, and so the implementation cannot be fabricated," he stated.



The former president concluded with a resolute pledge to hold the current administration accountable if elected.



"So, they must be held accountable, and that is why Nana Addo says he will not hand over to John Dramani Mahama because he knows that when I come, I will hold him and his family and his government accountable for what they’ve done. And so, they want their Vice President to take over from them so that he can come and cover their backs. It is not going to happen, NDC is going to win the elections," he proclaimed, setting the stage for a heated political battle in the upcoming elections.



