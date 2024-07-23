News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
1

Ahwoi testifies on alleged ban of former Auditor-General in defamation case

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah34 Johnson Asiedu Nketia

Tue, 23 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The controversial claim that former Auditor-General, Professor Dua Agyeman, was banned from practicing as an accountant and auditor took center stage during cross-examination in a defamation case against Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live