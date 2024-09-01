Air Commodore Atiemo assumes office as Air Force Base Commander, Takoradi

Air Commodore Atiemo, in his speech, expressed his appreciation for the warm reception

The Flying Group Commander, Group Captain SY Agbenyefia, welcomed the new Base Commander, Air Commodore Atiemo, to Air Force Base Takoradi after a nine-month wait following the passing of the previous commander, Air Commodore Godfried Sackey Parker.

She praised the resilience and unity of the personnel during this period and expressed gratitude for their support.



Air Commodore Atiemo, in his speech, expressed his appreciation for the warm reception and urged the personnel to remain disciplined, apolitical, and focused on their duties, especially during the upcoming elections.

He officially assumed command by receiving the symbolic Cane of Authority.



