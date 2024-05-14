Air-conditioning technician granted bail for alleged theft

The prosecution is to furnish Abeo with disclosures before the next adjourned date.

The Amasaman Circuit Court has granted GHC50,000.00 bail with two sureties to a 25-year-old air-conditioning technician who was caught on a Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) camera during an alleged theft at his previous employer.

Richard Abeo is accused of unlawfully entering his previous employer’s offices, LeCountry Water Company Limited, and taking GHC27,542.00 as well as an HP laptop computer.



The sureties should deposit their valid National identity cards with Court’s registry.



He denied the charges and was ordered by the court, presided over by Ms Enid Marful-Sau, to return on May 11, 2024, for a case management conference.



The prosecution is to furnish Abeo with disclosures before the next adjourned date.



Police Chief Inspector Frederick Awuah-Ansah told the court that the complainants are Messrs Wilfred Tetteh-Larbi, Operations Manager, and Daniel Adufu Abrakwa, Head of Administrations of Le-Country Mineral Water Company in Shikpontele, behind the China Mall near Amasaman.

He said Abeo, an air-conditioning repairer who lives in Opah, was a former employee of the Le-Country Mineral Water Company.



Chief Inspector Awuah-Ansah said that on March 24, 2024, at about 1830 hours, Abeo, who had been dismissed from the company, went to its premises and met the security guards on duty, Annie Baffour Patrick and Godfred Osei Bonsu, and collected the office keys from them with the false explanation that he had been asked to repair the company’s air conditioners



According to the prosecution, Abeo broke into the facility, damaged the company’s safe in the administrator’s office, and stole GH¢27,542.00.



He then went into the operations manager’s office and stole an HP laptop computer from the company, the value of which is unknown.

Chief Inspector Awuah-Ansah said the accused, who was caught on CCTV camera after the act, went into hiding until May 3, 2024, when he was arrested.



Abeo admitted to entering the premises and company’s office in his cautioned statement to the police but denied the theft.



Chief Inspector Awuah-Ansah said after the investigation, he was charged with the offences and brought to court.