Airport Project Committee begins preparatory works on approved site for airport construction

Leader of Airport Project Committee Gabriel Akakire Agambila

Source: Airport Project Committee

Airport Project Committee, an advocacy group for the proposed Upper East Regional Airport is set to begin a series of activities to push for the commencement of work on the project.

The group, with membership both home and abroad, says it will in the coming days start preparatory work on the proposed site at Anateem, a suburb of Sumbrungu in the Bolgatanga Municipality in anticipation of the commencement of actual construction by the government.



The preparatory work will include clearing the runways and fixing the broken culverts at the site.



The group will also organize community durbars to sensitize residents on the need for the project and whip up support for its advocacy.



Speaking to Dreamz News, Gabriel Akakire Agambila, leader of the Committee says the group will deplore various means including staging a peaceful demonstration to drum home their demand for the construction of the airport.



Mr. Agambila, who expresses worry over the government’s failure to commit to the project, notes that such infrastructure is critical to the development of the region.



“We, especially those of us in the diaspora, are so much worried that work has not started on the project. That’s why we are putting pressure on everyone that we all come together. It takes you and me to work together to bring the airport to our side and we can do something by starting to clear the land,” he says.

He discloses that “Very soon we will be holding a chiefs durbar at the site and then we begin to clear the land, prepare the land whiles we wait for the authority to come in and help us. As the good book says, God helps those who help themselves. I believe if we begin to help ourselves and the government of the day sees our effort, they will come in to help us”.



Though he appreciates the prevailing crisis the country is confronted with, Mr. Agambila says the construction of the airport cannot be delayed further.



He, therefore, wants the government to take steps to secure funding for the project.



“We know that his hands are tight, the government's hands are tight, and several things to do at the same time but we are the natives of this region are still appealing to him not to forget about the promise he made 5 years ago. We are still waiting on him to fulfill his promise”.



Gabriel Agambila’s comments come on the back of the Paramount Chief of the Bongo Traditional Area Naba Baba Salifu Alemyaarum’s demand on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to honour his promise to the people of the region.



President Akufo-Addo made a firm pledge that he would see to the realization of plans to construct the airport when the Bonaba put the matter before him at a durbar in Bongo during his visit to the area in July 2018.

But 5 years down the line after the president’s pledge, nothing has been done about the project.



With just a little over a year to the end of the president and his government’s tenure of office, the Bonaba is reminding him of the need to honor his promise to the region before he leaves office.



The Bonaba pointed out that the airport is critical to the development of the region and its construction may suffer further delays if it is not commenced by the current administration.



Speaking to Dreamz News, the traditional ruler said the president had demonstrated great interest in the project when he brought the matter before him and should, at least, commence its construction before his tenure expires.



