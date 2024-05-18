Ajagurajah admits to providing spiritual help to Ghanaian politicians

Bishop Kwabena Asiamah popularly known as Ajagurajah

Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, widely known as Ajagurajah, has made a striking revelation regarding his involvement with Ghanaian politicians.

During an interview on Adom FM's "Ofiekwanso," the leader of the Ajagurajah Movement disclosed that he frequently performs spiritual services for numerous Members of Parliament and Ministers, particularly during election periods.



Ajagurajah stated that his services are highly sought after by politicians seeking protection and support in their electoral endeavors. He mentioned that some politicians, recognizing their slim chances of winning, turn to spiritual intervention to sway election results in their favor.



"There is a spiritual aspect of politics that can ultimately change outcomes, and that's what I provide," Ajagurajah revealed.

He explained that his role involves offering spiritual support and protection to politicians, a common practice among many in the political field.



When asked about reconciling these activities with his role as a religious leader, Ajagurajah clarified that he identifies as a spiritualist, not a Christian pastor.



This distinction, he suggests, permits him to engage in spiritual practices aiding politicians without conflicting with Christian ministry principles.