Akans are the problem of this country – Kojo Danquah

Kojo Danquah

Kojo Danquah, the NDC's Eastern Regional Communication Officer, has blamed Akans for Ghana's problems, saying they overlook the wrongdoings of the Akufo-Addo government because many support the ruling NPP.

Speaking during a campaign event, he apologized to fellow Akans but insisted they are a major part of the issue.



Former President John Mahama echoed these views, criticizing the government's handling of corruption.

Both leaders argue that if another party were in power, there would be a stronger public outcry over the alleged corruption under President Akufo-Addo.



