Akenten Appiah-Menka University community supports ‘Heal the KATH’ project

Source: GNA

The Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED) community has donated GH¢40,000 to support the ‘Heal the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH)’ project.

The donation includes GH¢12,000 from the university management, GH¢15,000 from the UTAG branch, and GH¢13,000 from the Ghana Association of University Administrators (GAUA) branch.



Professor Isaac Boateng emphasized the importance of renovating KATH, the largest referral hospital in the northern sector, and pledged ongoing support.

Dr. Charles Baba Campion from GAUA highlighted the project's significance for improving healthcare in the region.



