Akosombo Dam spillage: Ablakwa to sue govt for abandoning victims

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, has announced his intention to pursue legal action against the government on behalf of the victims affected by the Akosombo Dam spillage.

Expressing frustration over the lack of government assistance despite extensive efforts, including providing new housing and aiding those who lost property, Ablakwa emphasized the victims' right to compensation for their losses.



In an interview on JoyFM's Newsnight, Ablakwa highlighted the abandonment felt by affected residents, stating that they deserve support and justice. He asserted that legal action is necessary to compel the government to address the plight of the victims.

"We have begun discussions with our lawyers. We've done everything we can do in Parliament. We have filed motions, we've made statements, we've filed urgent questions and we have engaged ministers. It's clear that this is a clear case of government abdicating and engaging in cruel neglect. So we are considering a class action," Ablakwa stated.



"We are talking to our lawyers, and we want to take legal action to compel the government to be responsible and be responsive to the plight of the victims of this man-made disaster which they created. It appears that that's the only realistic option we have now," he added.