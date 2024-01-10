Akosombo Dam spillage: GSL SRC gets Black students support for victims, leveraging on influence of Kutor's initiative

Gertrude Emefah Donkor making the donation to MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Source: Patrick Biddah, Contributor

A team of students from the National Black Law Association, USA, have made a cash and other relief items donation to the victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage.

The coming of the students was as a result of a partnership foundation laid by a former SRC President of the Ghana School of Law, Wonder Victor Kutor, between the NBLA and GSL SRC.



Under Kutor’s leadership, the SRC of the Ghana School of Law initiated a bilateral relationship with the National Black Law Association (NBLA), in USA, culminating in a visit by the Ghanaian team to Texas in April 2021.



During this visit, one of the lecturers at the Ghana School of Law, William Kpobbi, who is now a retired chief state attorney, spoke at a public lecture organized by the NBLA in Texas.



Odupong Agyapong Atta-Agyapong, President of the SRC for the 2002/2023 academic year at the GSL, further extended this already established relationship with the new NBLA chair to fortify the connection between the SRC of the GSL and the NBLA when he assumed office.



Also at the end of his tenure, Atta-Agyapong passed on the torch to Getrude Emefah Donkor, the current SRC president, who seamlessly continued fostering this partnership .

Donkor as the current president of the SRC therefore oversaw a significant contribution from NBLA with the cedi equivalence of over GHc10,000 and some relief items to flood victims in the Volta Region.



They were received by the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, whose area was worst affected by the Akosombo Dam spillage.



In a New Year message to the students of the Ghana School of Law, the current SRC President, Getrude Emefah Donkor, acknowledged the donation by the National Black Law Association students of the US.



“It was a collaborative efforts with the National Black Law Association students to donate to the displaced flood victims at Mepe.



“What we did was in the spirit of volunteerism and community service and this is who we are," she stressed.

Aside from the donation, the NBLA team before their departure paid a courtesy call on the Director of Legal Education at the Ghana School of Law, Yaw Oppong, to acknowledge his commendable leadership and governance in legal education in Ghana.







