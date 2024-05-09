Akosombo market fire: Ampem Nyarko supports victims

The fire destroyed eight shops and caused significant damage to the shop owners’ valuable items.

The victims of the recent fire outbreak at Akosombo Market have received support from Thomas Ampem Nyarko, the Member of Parliament for Asuogyaman.

The intervention of firefighters from the Ghana National Fire Service prevented the fire from spreading.



After assessing the extent of the damage, Nyarko provided each of the eight victims with a financial contribution of GH₵1,500 to help them recover.



He also assured that, if the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is elected under John Mahama’s leadership, a modern market would be constructed across the country, including in Akosombo.

The beneficiaries expressed their gratitude to the MP for his support.



Following this, Thomas Ampem Nyarko and his team visited the Senchi Market to inspect the progress of an ongoing electrical extension project that he is funding.



This project aims to improve lighting in the market to reduce burglary incidents.