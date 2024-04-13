Akosua Manu donates building materials to Ashaley Botwe central mosque

Akosua Manu, NPP parliamentary candidate for the Adentan

Akosua Manu, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the Adentan constituency, has provided essential construction materials to aid in the completion of the Ashaley Botwe Central Mosque.

Her donation, consisting of 100 bags of cement and 3 tonnes of iron rods, was delivered on April 10, 2024, coinciding with the conclusion of the Ramadan fast.



The event, attended by religious leaders, community representatives, and members of the Nasara leadership, marked a celebratory moment for the mosque and its supporters.



During the gathering, Akosua Manu shared words of encouragement and extended her heartfelt wishes for peace and harmony to all Muslims in her constituency and beyond.



She expressed, “May this contribution not only bolster the physical structure of the mosque but also symbolize the unity and resilience of our community. Let us continue to foster peace and compassion among one another.”

The community has expressed deep appreciation for Akosua Manu's generosity, acknowledging her as a beacon of support and empathy for all residents of Adentan.



Her actions reflect the ethos of #KozieCares for All, demonstrating a commitment to community welfare and solidarity.



The observance of Ramadan, a sacred month of fasting for Muslims worldwide, serves as a reminder of the values of patience, perseverance, and benevolence central to the Islamic faith.