Akrokerri Small Scale Miners defend Queenmother, Gyasehene

Akwasi Adom Talking To The Media 696x311 Akwasi Adom talking to the media

Tue, 17 Sep 2024 Source: The Chronicle

Members of the Akrokerri Small Scale Miners Association in the Adansi North District have defended Queenmother Nana Serwaa Bruwaa II and Gyasehene Nana Kofi Berchie against allegations of supporting illegal mining (galamsey) in the town.

At a press conference, the miners dismissed claims from a newspaper report, emphasizing that they operate legally from an old underground tunnel and do not harm the environment.

They highlighted their community contributions, including street lighting and sanitation projects, and urged the government to ignore efforts to stop their mining activities.

Local NPP Chairman Akwasi Adom supported their stance, affirming the mine's long-standing, harmless operations.

Source: The Chronicle