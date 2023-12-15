Akufo-Addo, Bawumia, Sam Okudzeto others pay their last respect to Lawyer Akoto Ampaw

Scenes from laying in state and pre-burial service of the late Akoto Ampaw

The laying in state and pre-burial service of the late veteran private legal practitioner, Anthony Akoto Ampaw, was held today, Friday, December 15, 2023, at the Forecourt of the State House.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his wife, First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo, were among the many Ghanaians who went to pay their last respect to the late Akoto Ampaw.



Also present at the service were Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and other leading members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) including the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Dame, Council State Member Sam Okudzeto and former NPP National Chairman Peter Mac Manu.



Members of the Bar and the Bench were also at the event in their members to pay their last respects to the legal juggernaut.



The final funeral rites and a private burial of Akoto Ampaw would be held on Saturday, December 16, at his hometown, Lolobi Ashiambi in the Oti region.



It will be followed by a thanksgiving service at the St. Augustine Catholic Church, Hohoe, in the Volta Region, on Sunday December 17, 2023.

Background:



Akoto Ampaw was the head of the legal team that defended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s win in the 2020 presidential elections at the Supreme Court.



The lawyer was tipped to be named the Special Prosecutor following the president’s assent to the Office of Special Prosecutor Bill.



Known as ‘Che Che’ right from his student days at the University of Ghana, Mr. Ampaw was part of the New Patriotic Party’s legal team in the Election Petition of 2013.



He is a partner of Akufo-Addo’s law firm, Akufo-Addo, Prempeh & Co.

Lawyer Ampaw has an impeccable legacy in the legal fraternity, especially championing human rights campaigns and fair justice.



He is a graduate of the University of Ghana, LL.B., 1973, and the Ghana School of Law, B.L., 1993.



