Akufo-Addo, Ofori-Atta, Prof Niglas, others to speak at 75th New Year School

The 2024 edition of the prestigious Annual New Year School and Conference (ANYSC), organised by the School of Continuing and Distance Education, College of Education, University of Ghana, in collaboration with various partners and institutions, is slated for Tuesday, January 9, 2024, through Thursday, January 11, 2024.

The 2024 edition marks the 75th anniversary of the ANYSC and will be held under the main theme: “Nurturing Resilience: Adopting Technology and Embracing Humanism for Sustainable Development”, at the University of Ghana (UG), Legon.



The 75th New Year School is expected to be opened by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who is the special guest of honour for the programme.



Professor Katrin Niglas, the Vice-Rector for Research at Tallinn University, Estonia, will deliver the keynote address at the opening of the school and conference at the Great Hall, UG.



The Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Mary Chinery-Hesse, will be chairperson of the conference; the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, the host; and Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Minister of Communications and Digitalization, the collaborating minister.



The Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta; Minister for Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum; the Executive Director of the Institute for Democratic Governance (IDEG), Emmanuel Akwetey; among other dignitaries are also expected to address the school.



The ANYSC is an annual event that brings together academics, policymakers, business leaders, civil society organisations, and other stakeholders to discuss critical issues affecting the African Continent and Ghana in particular.

This year’s theme focuses on the need to develop resilience, adapt to leverage technology and promote human values and dignity to propel the ended development and progress in Ghana and will be organized around the following sub-themes:



1. Nurturing resilience and leveraging on technology to achieve sustainable growth



2. Promoting education for sustainable development.



3. Towards the attainment of a digital economy: Global Perspectives.



4. New local government system, election 2024, security and peacebuilding.



The deliberations at the Conference will be documented and presented to the appropriate authorities for policy interventions.

