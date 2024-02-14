Akufo-Addo and Bawumia should resign to end hardships of Ghanaians - Minority MPs

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The Minority in Parliament has emphasised that President Akufo-Addo’s resignation would offer more advantages to Ghana than his recent ministerial reshuffle.

Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson stated that Akufo-Addo’s resignation signifies the most effective approach to alleviate the suffering and hardship endured by Ghanaians.



In a significant ministerial reshuffle disclosed on February 14, President Akufo-Addo relieved Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta of his duties, and made several ministerial changes.



Dr. Forson, in a statement, conveyed the NDC Minority's belief that the most optimal solution to address the suffering and hardships of Ghanaians would be for both President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia to resign.

“The NDC Minority believes that the best way to end the suffering and hardships of Ghanaians would have been for both President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Alhaji Bawumia to resign,” Dr. Forson reiterated.



“For example, he rebuffed nearly 100 NPP Members of Parliament who demanded the immediate resignation of outgoing Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta,” he added.