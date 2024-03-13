Akufo-Addo and Ramaphosa call for cessation of Israel–Hamas war

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Source: GNA

Ghana and South Africa’s Heads of State have called for immediate ceasefire to halt the ongoing carnage in the Palestine region due to the Israel-Hamas war.

The two Presidents – Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Cyril Ramaphosa – are also advocating the opening of space for medical supplies and related humanitarian



assistance for the needy and the destitute.



This was contained in a joint communiqué issued by the Heads of State on the occasion of the second session of the South Africa-Ghana Bi-National Commission (BNC), in Pretoria, South Africa.



Israel’s ongoing offensive atrack against Hamas has killed over 30, 000 people, two-thirds of them women and children, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.



The war was triggered by Hamas’ October 07 attack on southern Israel that killed about 1,200 and led to 250 others being taken hostage.

The United Nations High Commission for Human Rights on the situation in Gaza and in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, says “the entrenched impunity that the UN rights agency has reported on for many years cannot persist”.



It urges the feuding factions to implement a ceasefire on human rights and humanitarian grounds to ensure full respect for international law, and to ensure accountability for violations and abuses.



In the joint communiqué, the two Heads of State further renewed their call for a responsive international system of governance through a reformed UN Security Council, respect for and promotion of universal human rights in a just and equitable world.



Additionally, they have agreed to intensify support for the cause of Western Sahara for self-determination, freedom and justice.



On continental issues, the Heads of State took note of the ongoing peace and security challenges in some parts of the continent, and underscored the need to redouble efforts to realise the African Union (AU) Agenda 2063 aspiration to “Silence the Guns”.

They also underscored the need for a common approach in the operationalisation of the decisions of the AU related to the implementation of Agenda 2063 in general and the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement to bolster intra-Africa trade, in particular.



In this regard, the Heads of State expressed satisfaction that the South Africa-Ghana Business Forum, which was held on the margins of the BNC, placed the two



countries at the cusp of increased bilateral trade and enhanced contribution to intra-Africa trade as envisaged by the AfCFTA Agreement.



The communiqué welcomed the first shipment of South African exports to Ghana in January 2024 in a ceremony which was witnessed by President Ramaphosa.



The two Heads of State expressed appreciation regarding the broadening and sustained entrenchment of bilateral cooperation in a wide range of sectors, and renewed their commitment to work closely to further enhance strategic cooperation and partnership for mutual benefit.

In this context, the Heads of State noted with satisfaction that 46 decisions were taken during the BNC, and directed the respective Ministers to ensure full



implementation of the decisions.



The communiqué reaffirmed the importance of continued nurturing of the existing historic relations and bonds of friendship between the two countries and people.



The relations are based on mutual partnership and solidarity dating back to the struggle against apartheid and colonialism.