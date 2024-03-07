Akufo-Addo announces transformational salt project for Ghana and Africa

The Salt project is spearheaded by Electrochem Salt Mine Ltd, led by Daniel McKorley (left)

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced that Ghana is set to commence large-scale salt production through the Ada Songhor Salt project, led by Electrochem Salt Mine Limited.

He believes this development will significantly transform the Ghanaian economy.



Speaking at Ghana’s 67th Independence Day in Koforidua, Eastern Region, on March 6, disclosed, “The other major project that is coming on stream, which is bound to make a dramatic change to the economy, is the Ada Songhor Salt project, being spearheaded by Electrochem Salt Mine Ltd, led by the dynamic Ghanaian entrepreneur, Mr. Daniel McKorley, aka McDan. After many years of disputes, which prevented the exploitation of salt at the site, work has finally started and salt will be mined on a large commercial scale.”

He further remarked that Electrochem Salt Mine is expected to become Africa's largest salt production facility, with a projected production capacity of two million metric tonnes by 2027. The salt will have a purity of 99.99%.



“With its initial ability to produce some six hundred and fifty thousand metric tons (650,000 MT) of salt per annum, and expanding its productive capacity to one million metric tonnes this year, and to two million metric tonnes by 2027, at ninety-nine-point-nine-nine-percent (99.99%) purity, the Electrochem Salt Mine will be the biggest salt producing facility in Africa. These are figures that should spell a significant change in the economy, and cheer us up.”