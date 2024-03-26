Akufo-Addo appoints Francis Fiakpui as Hohoe MCE after sacking Daniel Awumey

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has put forth Francis Fiakpui as the nominee for the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) role at the Hohoe Municipal Assembly, following the termination of Daniel Noble Awumey's appointment.

O. B Amoah, the Minister of State at the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralization, and Rural Development, issued a statement instructing the Volta Regional Minister to collaborate with the regional electoral commission to oversee Mr. Fiakpui's confirmation process.



"H. E. the President in accordance with Article 243 (1) of the 1992 Constitution and Section 20 (1) of the Local Governance Act, 2016 (Act 936) has nominated the undermentioned person [FRANCIS FIAKPUI] to the office of Municipal Chief Executive, pending approval by the Hohoe Municipal Assembly."



"In view of the above, you are kindly requested to liaise with the Regional Electoral Commission to conduct the confirmation process of the nominated Chief Executive.

"I count on your usual cooperation," the statement read.



See the statement below:



