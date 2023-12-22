Akufo-Addo appoints Hajia Safia as new National Coordinator of the School Feeding Programme

Hajia Safia Mohammed

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has named Hajia Safia Mohammed as the new National Coordinator of the School Feeding Programme.

Currently serving as the 1st Deputy National Women’s Organizer of the NPP, Hajia Safia assumes the role following the passing of Madam Getrude Quashiga on Sunday, November 12, 2023.



The School Feeding Programme is designed to boost school enrollment, attendance, and retention, while simultaneously enhancing the overall health and well-being of students.



