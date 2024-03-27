Akufo-Addo appoints Julie Essiam as new Commissioner-General of GRA

Julie Essiam

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Julie Essiam as the new Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority, succeeding Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah.

Ms. Essiam, who previously served as Commissioner for the Support Services Division of GRA, assumes her new role following the dissolution of the GRA Board by the President.



The dissolution of the board, chaired by Dr. Anthony Oteng-Gyasi, comes amid reports of recent disagreements. This decision coincides with criticisms leveled by Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, the Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), who accused GRA of imposing unrealistic tax targets on businesses, leading to alleged harassment.



Julie Essiam brings a wealth of experience to her new position, having served as Group Executive at the Ecobank Group, overseeing operations across 40 countries worldwide. She is recognised for her dedication to sustainable transformation and development initiatives, particularly in fostering talent and community development.

Essiam has championed initiatives such as Africans4Africa (A4A), advocating for collaborative efforts among African leaders to drive impactful transformation across the continent.



Her extensive leadership roles within the Ecobank Group and her contributions to various boards, including the Global Fund, underscore her commitment to driving positive change.



Ms. Julie Essiam's appointment marks a significant milestone in the leadership of the GRA, signaling a renewed focus on efficiency, transparency, and sustainable revenue generation under her stewardship.