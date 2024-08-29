Akufo-Addo calls for ECOWAS Standby Force to combat regional terrorism

Akufo-Addo also stressed the need to address emerging threats

Source: 3news

President Akufo-Addo has proposed creating an ECOWAS Standby Force to tackle regional threats such as terrorism, piracy, and coups.

Speaking at the IDEC 2024, he emphasized that these challenges cannot be addressed by individual countries alone. He highlighted the importance of regional collaboration, intelligence sharing, and initiatives like the Accra Initiative.



Akufo-Addo also stressed the need to address emerging threats like cybersecurity and climate-induced risks.

The IDEC 2024 conference, concluding on August 29, aims to enhance regional security and development through partnerships and improved military capabilities.



