Akufo-Addo calls for stronger China-Africa partnership

President Akufo-Addo praised the remarkable achievements of Shenzhen

At the China-Africa Private Sector Cooperation Forum in Shenzhen, President Nana Akufo-Addo called for deeper China-Africa economic collaboration, highlighting Ghana’s efforts in industrialization, agriculture, and green development.

He invited investors to capitalize on Ghana’s automotive industry, driven by major global brands, and the "One District, One Factory" initiative, which has created 170,000 jobs.



Akufo-Addo also stressed agriculture's modernization and the vast potential in agro-processing.

He urged investment in renewable energy and sustainable practices, positioning Ghana as a gateway to Africa’s markets and emphasizing partnerships based on mutual respect and growth.



