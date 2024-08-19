News

Akufo-Addo directs release of GHC200m to compensate communities to be affected by Jomoro Petroleum Hub

Akufo Addo KomoroWhatsApp Image 2024 08 19 At 15.jpeg Some local landowners have expressed concerns over inadequate compensation

Mon, 19 Aug 2024 Source: 3news

President Akufo-Addo has directed the Finance Ministry to release GHC200 million in compensation to communities affected by the Jomoro Petroleum Hub Development project in the Western Region.

Speaking at the sod-cutting ceremony for Phase One of the project, the President acknowledged the generous land contributions from the Jomoro community and emphasized the importance of compensating affected landowners.

The 20,000-acre project aims to create a leading petroleum hub in Africa, generating significant economic benefits, including $1.56 billion in export taxes and 780,000 jobs by 2030.

Despite the project's potential, some local landowners have expressed concerns over inadequate compensation.

Source: 3news