Akufo-Addo directs release of GHC200m to compensate communities to be affected by Jomoro Petroleum Hub

Source: 3news

President Akufo-Addo has directed the Finance Ministry to release GHC200 million in compensation to communities affected by the Jomoro Petroleum Hub Development project in the Western Region.

Speaking at the sod-cutting ceremony for Phase One of the project, the President acknowledged the generous land contributions from the Jomoro community and emphasized the importance of compensating affected landowners.



The 20,000-acre project aims to create a leading petroleum hub in Africa, generating significant economic benefits, including $1.56 billion in export taxes and 780,000 jobs by 2030.

Despite the project's potential, some local landowners have expressed concerns over inadequate compensation.



