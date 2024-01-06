Akufo-Addo does not support Dormaahene's 'attacks' on Asantehene - Presidency rejects claims

The Dormaahene and the Asantehene

The office of the presidency has called on Ghanaians to treat as frivolous and disregard claims on social media that President Akufo-Addo secretly offers support to the Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo, Agyeman Badu II in what many describe as his incessant ‘attack’ on the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Responding to the allegations, Eugene Arhin, the Director of Communications at the Presidency described the claims as frivolous, false, unsubstantiated, and urged Ghanaians to disregard it.



“Kindly disregard commentary being made on social media to the effect that the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is “supporting the Dormaahene” to, as it were, “attack the Asantehene”. These are warped figments of some people’s imaginations, and the general public is implored to treat them with the contempt that they deserve” a Friday January 5 post on Arhin’s Facebook wall read.



He maintained that, on no occasion has the president met with the Dormaahene to prep him on how to disrespect the Asantehene.



According to him, it has never happened in the past and it will never happen.



“Indeed, on no occasion has President Akufo-Addo held a secret meeting with the Dormaahene to, as it were, prop him up to disrespect the Asantehene. No such thing has happened, and no such thing will ever happen. President Akufo-Addo, as he has done since his assumption of office on 7th January 2020, enjoys fruitful working relations with all Chiefs, and will continue to do so until the end of his mandate in January 2025” the Facebook post further read.

For sometime now, the Dormaahene has been vocal on the need to change certain components of Ghana’s Chieftaincy Act, specifically, the use of Asantehene and Paramount Chiefs in the constitution.



Read his Facebook post below:







EAN/OGB



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.