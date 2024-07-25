Akufo-Addo encourages judges to take full advantage of the E-justice system

President Nana Akufo-Addo

Source: 3news

President Nana Akufo-Addo has urged judges to use the E-justice system for efficient case management.

He announced new residences for Court of Appeal judges in Kumasi and the construction of 79 courthouses, with 21 nearing completion, plus 121 residential units for judges.



Sixteen new Justices of the Court of Appeal were appointed to address case backlogs.

New appellate panels in Sekondi, Koforidua, Kumasi, Tamale, and Accra will streamline regional appeals.



Akufo-Addo emphasized the importance of integrity and fairness in judicial duties to enhance public and investor confidence.



Read full article