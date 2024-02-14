Akufo-Addo government did not promise perfection - Oppong Nkrumah

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Minister for Information, has provided clarification, asserting that the Akufo-Addo government did not promise to create a perfect Ghana for its citizens.

He made this statement during an interview on 'Face to Face' on Citi TV.



The Ofoase-Ayirebi MP stated that while the government made commitments to improve the lives of Ghanaians, the concept of perfection was not explicitly mentioned in the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) manifesto.



Oppong Nkrumah acknowledged that despite facing challenges, the ruling government has made significant strides in stabilizing the economy, particularly in comparison to the previous Mahama administration.

"We are not in a perfect place, but we have made significant progress from where we started in January 2017. We have also made significant progress on the promises and commitments that we made. And we have made significant progress as compared to our peers [NDC]," he stated.



While recognising the difficulties still faced by many Ghanaians, Oppong Nkrumah highlighted achievements such as a notable reduction in inflation from the 50s to the 20s. He emphasised that the government, although not perfect, is making progress and urged the need to consolidate and grow on this path.



"I didn’t see perfection in the NPP manifesto, perfection was not in the manifesto. Perfection, I’m not sure, that was promised," he clarified.