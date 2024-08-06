Akufo-Addo has compromised the EC with his politically tainted appointments – Group

President Akufo-Addo

Election Watch Ghana has raised concerns about the Electoral Commission (EC)'s impartiality ahead of the 2024 elections, claiming it is influenced by the Executive.

The Civil Society Organisation asserts that the EC's actions have historically favored the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Mark Ewusi Arkoh, a prominent member of the group, criticized President Akufo-Addo’s appointments of NPP affiliates Dr. Peter Appiahene and Francis Bossman to the EC, arguing that such political ties undermine the EC’s independence and credibility.

He called for appointments to be free of political affiliations to ensure fair and transparent elections.



